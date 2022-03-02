Ukrainian officials post photos of dead Russian soldiers online

Gruesome photos of dead Russian soldiers are being shared online by Ukrainian officials to combat Kremlin censorship of its deadly invasion — while another video shows weeping Russian fighters admitting to war crimes.
The images are being posted on various Telegram channels run by Ukraine’s interior ministry and Security Service as the violence continues to escalate.
One grim photo shows the mutilated body of a Russian soldier lying in a field with his flesh and organs alongside him.
Another features a man dressed in his camouflage uniform lying frozen in the snow close to bombed Russian tanks and vehicles.
Other images show the charred or bloodied remains of troops lying on roadsides that have been obliterated.
Russian troops were met with huge resistance from Ukrainian forces after President Vladimir Putin gave the orders to invade last week.
But days after launching the full-scale attack, Moscow was still refusing to disclose how many of its own soldiers had been killed or captured.
Russia’s defense ministry only admitted on Sunday that they had experienced some losses, but only went as far as saying the number was far lower than those suffered by Ukraine.
In addition to the photos of slain soldiers, Ukrainian officials are also parading captured Russian forces on social media by posting videos of them weeping and admitting to war crimes.
In one of the confessional videos, one soldier claimed that Russian forces were killing their own wounded soldiers and then just leaving their bodies behind without informing their relatives, Ukrainian officials said.
“We are killing civilians who haven’t done anything wrong,” a Russian soldier said in one video when he was asked what he was doing in Ukraine.
Another confessed: “Let Vladimir Putin see this. Enough. It’s been a meat grinder here. Children are being killed.”
Others cried as they called relatives to reveal they had been captured, including some who said they didn’t know they were being sent to fight.
“I became a prisoner of war in Ukraine,” one soldier said during a call. “When we were sent here, we were told that we were going as peacekeepers… but in fact a war has now broken out and we are aggressors.”