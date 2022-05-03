Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in blast, dances with her husband at their wedding

Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in blast, dances with her husband at their wedding

by

Time

I Moved to America for a Better Life. Here’s Why I’m Leaving

Amid the anxiety about my grandmother’s rapidly deteriorating condition, rising COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, travel, I am also acutely aware of a more practical matter: I don’t have enough time to buy any American merchandise to gift my relatives. Whenever my uncle visits Vietnam from Texas, he fills his suitcase with Dollar Tree goods to appease friends and family, never mind that many of those items had been manufactured in Vietnam. Because America is better.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.