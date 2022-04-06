Ukrainian mom wrote on daughter’s back if she was orphaned

A Ukrainian mom was so terrified that she’d be killed while trying to save her toddler from the war, she wrote a list of family data on the young girl’s back — and even considered getting it tattooed.

Kyiv-based artist Sasha Makoviy shared the heartbreaking snap of her diaper-wearing daughter Vira’s back covered in her personal info, including her name, date of birth and a series of contact details.

With her “hands trembling,” she wrote the info on the 2-year-old “in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor.”

She said a “crazy thought flashed through my mind: Why didn’t I tattoo her with this information?”

Makoviy said it “hurts” to scroll through the rest of her Instagram feed, with happy images of her, her daughter and the young girl’s father a painful reminder of “such a wonderful life that we had” before Russia’s brutal invasion.

Sasha Makoviy covered her daughter Vira’s back in her personal info, including her name, date of birth and a series of contact details. Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy

The heartbreaking image went viral in Ukraine after it was shared by Kyiv Independent journalist Anastasiia Lapatina, who wrote, “Ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children in case they get killed and the child survives.

“And Europe is still discussing gas,” she said dismissively.

Makoviy updated her newfound followers Tuesday, saying she and her daughter were now “safe.”

“We managed to cross the border, and now we’re in the South of France,” she said alongside a new photo of a smiling Vira tending to some flowers.

Sasha Makoviy wrote the info on the 2-year-old “in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor.” Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy

Sasha Makoviy and her daughter and husband are “staying with volunteers who invited us here and offered accommodation.” Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy

Sasha Makoviy shared a picture of Vira with some flowers once the family was safe in the South of France. Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy

“We’ve been staying with volunteers who invited us here and offered accommodation,” she wrote, saying her daughter’s pretty pink dress in the image was a gift from “a caring French family.”

“I’m moved to tears,” she said of the response to her post and offers of support.