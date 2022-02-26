Ukrainian mom reunited with children at border

A kind stranger helped two Ukrainian kids — separated from their father at the border with Hungary — reunite with their mom.

The desperate dad, one of the many Ukrainian men between ages 18 and 60 who are forbidden to leave the country, handed his two young children to a woman he did not know when he was stopped by border guards.

Fortunately, there was a happy ending.

The children’s mother, en route from Italy, arrived — and was reunited with them.

Natalia Ableyeva, 58, was at the border crossing when she saw a man from her hometown of Kamianets-Podilskyi with his young son and daughter. Guards refused to let him pass.

“Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over,” Ableyeva told RTE Saturday.

Anna Semyuk hugs her son after being reuinted. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Anna Semyuk hugs her daughter. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Anna Semyuk hugs Nataliya Ableyeva, who took Semyuk’s children from their father at the border. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Anna Semyuk walks with her children after coming together again. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

He gave Ableyeva the mobile number of their mother, who he said was en route to the border to get them. Then he said goodbye to his children.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the Post’s live coverage.

Ableyeva took the two kids and they crossed the border. They waited on the Hungarian side at Beregsurany, in a tented area set up for the flood of refugees coming over the border. The little boy was crying when his mobile phone rang.

It was his mother, Anna Semyuk, who had just arrived at the border. She embraced her kids, along with Ableyeva.

The state of the Ukraine war as of February 25, 2022.

“All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be all right,” Semyuk said. “In one or two weeks, and we will go home.”