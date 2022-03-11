Ukrainian military warns 'Ghost of Kyiv' is 'coming for Russia's soul'

Ukraine’s armed forces warned Russia Friday that the possibly mythical fighter pilot dubbed the Ghost of Kyiv is “coming for your soul.”

The country’s general staff posted a photo on its Facebook page showing the purported pilot wearing a black visor and oxygen mask in the cockpit of his MiG-29 fighter jet.

“‘Hello, Russian villain, I’m coming for your soul!’ – the Ghost of Kyiv,” the threatening post said.

The pilot in the photo can be seen pointing out the missiles on his Soviet-designed jet.

Rumors about the Ghost of Kyiv have gone viral on social media almost from the moment the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

One story claimed the Ghost had supposedly downed as many as six Russian planes on the first day of combat.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed whether the Ghost is real — or just an urban legend.

The Ukrainian military invoked the “Ghost of Kyiv” to threaten Russia on Facebook.
Facebook/Генеральний
These images, released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday 10 March 2022, claim to show the debris from a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft. They did not specify the location of the shot down plane.
The Ukrainian military released a photo on March 10, 2022, claiming to show the debris from a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft.
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Soldiers look at the debris of a military plane that was shot down overnight in Kiev, Ukraine, 25 February 2022.
Soldiers look at the debris of a military plane that was shot down in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022.
EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Regardless, the pilot has become a folk hero amid the bloodshed and the term has been adopted to refer to the entire Ukrainian air force.

The Ghost threat from the armed forces came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky begged NATO and its allies once again to enforce a no-fly zone amid the constant Russian bombing attacks.

Those calls have so far been rejected by the US and NATO.

Kyiv map
Russia continued its attack on Ukraine on March 11, 2022.

US lawmakers warned earlier this week that any such move would put American forces in direct contact with Russian troops and potentially instigate World War III.

