Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast

Russian Su-25 (illustrative photograph)

“We are back in Donetsk Oblast again,” reads the message.

“And again we are destroying various invading scum. And not just on the ground, there are plenty of pests in the sky as well. One less though. A Russian Su-25 decided to show up and ask: ‘What’s up?’ The response was instant and it banged loud and bright. In skillful hands the Igla (MANPADS) is a good tool for cleaning all kinds of rubbish from the sky. And our hands are skillful indeed.”

The Ukrainian unit also posted video on the Telegram messenger of what it said was the pilot of the Russian warplane.

In comments on the video, the unit said the pilot, who was blindfolded, partially clothed and limping badly, had been injured after a “soft” landing – presumably having ejected from the plane.

The Ukrainian unit said the pilot had been given first aid and was now in the “caring and responsible hands” of the Ukrainian armed forces.