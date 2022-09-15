Ukrainian military releases video of close combat with invaders

The enemy tried to escape, but the fighters of the Defense Forces did not leave him such an opportunity

The video, which appeared on Sept. 15, was taken by a reconnaissance drone. It shows Ukrainian army soldiers storming a mining waste heap, and forcing enemy soldiers to flee.

Read also: Ukrainian special forces release video of fight for checkpoint near Izyum

One invader is seen dragging another soldier down the side of the mining waste heap. A fragmentation grenade thrown after by a Ukrainian soldier causes him to fall, and then the surrounding area is struck by automatic gun fire from one of the Ukrainian soldiers.

It’s not specified where exactly the published video was filmed, however, judging by the fact that the battle took place on a mining waste heap, the scene is probably in the east of the country.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army continues its counteroffensive, which began on Aug. 29, liberating Ukrainian territories in several directions at once.

The Ukrainian forces keep the Antonivsky Bridge and other crossings across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast under fire control, preventing the invaders from restoring critically important supply routes.

Read also: Russian forces in Kherson cut off from supplies from Crimea after bridge attacks

Ukraine is thus blocking the transfer of Russian troops, which seriously reduces the capabilities of the invading Russian forces in this region.

In addition to Kherson Oblast, an active counter-offensive also began in Kharkiv Oblast.

And although the General Staff of the Armed Forces tries not to comment on the information about its progress, today it is already known about the liberation of a number of territories with a total area of more than 8,000 square kilometers, including Balakliya, Kupyansk and Izyum, which were key cities for Russia.

Read also: Kharkiv Oblast is free, Kherson is next, and Zaporizhzhia NPP completely shuts down

At the same time, Ukrainian partisans continue to eliminate pro-Kremlin collaborators who voluntarily agreed to work for the Russian invaders.

Following that, the invaders decided to cancel a pseudo-referendum on “joining” Russia, in the territories temporarily under their control.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine