Ukrainian military downs Russian bomber near Bakhmut

The defenders shot down the enemy aircraft near the embattled Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut around 1.30 a.m.
Ukrainian forces have now shot down a total of 306 Russian warplanes and 291 helicopters since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to the latest figures from the Ukrainian military’s General Staff.
Russia has also lost over 172,000 troops in Ukraine.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine