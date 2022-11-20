Ukrainian marines escape from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Marine reconnaissance groups have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine by organising an escape from their captivity.

Source: Ihor Kopytin, the People’s deputy, on Facebook, and Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Kopytin: “I will reveal some details of the rescue of the Marine reconnaissance groups who were recently returned from Russian captivity, with whom I met as a representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The story of their liberation is worth making a film about.

The guys were captured by the Russian occupiers during the hostilities. They were held in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. When the Command of the Navy and Marines learned about this, they decided to plan an operation to try to rescue the guys from captivity, because we leave no one behind.

As a result, it was possible to organise the escape of the intelligence officers from captivity, and then to transport them to the territory controlled by Ukraine. For now, the guys are safe and their lives are not in danger.”

Details: The people’s deputy noted that the Ukrainian “cyborg” and Azovstal defender Artem Dyblenko, who himself recently returned from Russian captivity, took part in the operation to rescue the Marines.

On Saturday, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that more than a week ago, as a result of actions conducted under the leadership of the Navy, “three servicemen of a Separate Marine Battalion were released from the occupied territory.” There were no more details.

