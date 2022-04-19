Ukrainian man uses stolen AirPods to trace Russian troops

A Ukrainian man has been secretly following the movements of Russian troops — by using Apple’s device tracking feature to pinpoint his stolen AirPods.
Vitaliy Semenets said his Bluetooth headphones were swiped from his home in Hostomel, about 17 miles northwest of Kyiv, early during Russia’s invasion, according to The Times of London.
He soon realized that he could use Apple’s “Find My” feature to trace the looted headset, allowing him to trace their path as invading forces retreated from the apparent initial plan of storming the capital.
He tracked his stolen headphone as they crossed the border into Belarus, and then when they reached Belgorod, the Russian city where troops have amassed to prepare for the assault on the Donbas, the UK Times said.
Semenets shared his sneaky trick on Instagram, tagging Apple.
“Thanks to technology, I know where my AirPods [are] now,” he wrote alongside a map of their location.
He said they were “looted” by Russian “orcs,” the fictional Lord Of The Rings monsters whose name many Ukrainians use to describe warmongering Russian forces.
His post quickly racked up more than 28,000 likes, with one commentator writing, “@apple please get him replacement airpods.”
Social media has played a key role for Ukraine during the war, with others using apps to help share photos of troops’ movements. President Volodymyr Zelensky has also used it to give his citizens — and the world — regular updates and appeals for international assistance.