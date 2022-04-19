Ukrainian man uses stolen AirPods to trace Russian troops

A Ukrainian man has been secretly following the movements of Russian troops — by using Apple’s device tracking feature to pinpoint his stolen AirPods.

Vitaliy Semenets said his Bluetooth headphones were swiped from his home in Hostomel, about 17 miles northwest of Kyiv, early during Russia’s invasion, according to The Times of London.

He soon realized that he could use Apple’s “Find My” feature to trace the looted headset, allowing him to trace their path as invading forces retreated from the apparent initial plan of storming the capital.

He tracked his stolen headphone as they crossed the border into Belarus, and then when they reached Belgorod, the Russian city where troops have amassed to prepare for the assault on the Donbas, the UK Times said.

Semenets shared his sneaky trick on Instagram, tagging Apple.

“Thanks to technology, I know where my AirPods [are] now,” he wrote alongside a map of their location.

He said they were “looted” by Russian “orcs,” the fictional Lord Of The Rings monsters whose name many Ukrainians use to describe warmongering Russian forces.

His post quickly racked up more than 28,000 likes, with one commentator writing, “@apple please get him replacement airpods.”

A map depicting Russian troop movements during their invasion of Ukraine.

A large Ukrainian transport that was destroyed at the Gostomel airfield near Kyiv. Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press

Relatives of a civilian man exhumed from his yard react in Gostomel village, Kyiv region on April 12, 2022. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Vitaliy Semenets used the “Find my” feature available on Apple products to follow the progress of the stolen Airpods. Facebook / Vitaliy Semenets

A damaged Ukrainian transport plane Antonov An-225 Mriya ‘Dream’ after a battle. EPA/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK

A priest and relatives react past the exhumed body of Gostomel’s mayor Yuriy Prylypko, who was buried near a church in Gostomel village, Kyiv region, on April 12, 2022. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

A hangar with damaged Ukrainian largest transport plane Antonov An-225 Mriya ‘Dream’ after heavy battle, at the Gostomel airfield. EPA/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK

The man tracked his stolen headphone as they crossed the border into Belarus, and then when they reached Belgorod, the Russian city where troops have amassed to prepare for the assault on the Donbas. AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

Social media has played a key role for Ukraine during the war, with others using apps to help share photos of troops’ movements. President Volodymyr Zelensky has also used it to give his citizens — and the world — regular updates and appeals for international assistance.