Ukrainian ‘Let It Go’ girl performs for thousands in Poland

The brave 7-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing “Let It Go” in a Kyiv bomb shelter got to perform for real Sunday — in front of a packed soccer stadium in the refuge of her temporary new home, Poland.

Little Amellia Anisovych wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress as she sang her country’s anthem live at the televised “Together for Ukraine” charity concert at the Atlas Arena stadium in Lodz.

Instead of singing to lift the spirits of her terrified classmates, she performed to a sea of thousands, with most holding up lights in the huge stadium, footage shows.

Despite the huge audience, the youngster sang in the same clear voice that could be heard in a mobile phone video when she sang Idina Menzel’s signature song from “Frozen” in a bomb shelter.

Amellia Anisovych wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress. Grzegorz Michalowski/EPA

Amellia Anisovych performed Ukraine’s national anthem at the concert. Grzegorz Michalowski/EPA

Thousands watched the 7-year-old’s performance. Twitter/@LUKASZKIJEK

That performance captivated people around the world — with Menzel herself among those sharing it, writing, “We see you. We really, really see you.”

Amellia fled to Poland and is now with her grandmother and her brother, but her parents are believed to still be in Kyiv. Poland has taken in more than 2 million of the nearly 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, UN data shows.

Sunday’s concert raised the equivalent of more than $380,000 from viewers, with the organizer, TVN Media, giving another $800,000.

Amellia Anisovych gained viral notoriety after singing “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter. Twitter/@Ankita20200

Amellia Anisovych with parents Lilia and Roman. Family Handout