Ukrainian gov agency removes road signs to confuse Russian troops

A Ukrainian government agency responsible for the country’s road system has vowed to help send Russian troops “straight to hell” by removing traffic signs to confuse the invaders.

“The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain,” the Ministry of Infrastructure agency Ukravtodor said on Facebook.

“Let us help them get straight to hell,” it added.

The traffic tactic has been backed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Facebook / Ukravtodor

The agency posted an edited image of a standard road sign in which directions to cities were replaced with profanities that could be translated as “Go f— yourself,” “Go f— yourself again” and “Go f—- yourself back in Russia,” Reuters reported.

The traffic tactic has been backed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, which called on civilians to remove any signs that may help the Russians, ITV reported.

Russia has started leaving signs of their own to help them navigate the country. Facebook / Ukravtodor

“To confuse and disorient the enemy who is illegally moving around Ukraine, we call on [people to] remove signs with numbers and names of streets/cities/villages in their regions,” it said.

“Let’s do everything possible to get rid of Ukraine from the Russian occupier as soon as possible,” the ministry added.