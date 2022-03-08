Ukrainian girl wows Idina Menzel with ‘Let It Go’ in bomb shelter

Idina Menzel has responded to haunting viral footage of a little Ukrainian girl belting out her signature song “Let It Go” — from a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The adorable tot of unknown age was captured singing the tune — from Menzel’s 2013 animated Disney film “Frozen” — amid heated ongoing tensions in the Ukraine-Russia war.

A clip of the tiny singer went viral online over the weekend, inspiring the “Rent” star to tweet out her thoughts on March 7.

The Tony-winning “Wicked” singer-actress, 50, lovingly wrote, “We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛.” The blue and yellow heart emojis embody the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Menzel portrayed the character of Elsa in the original flick and its 2019 sequel, a mainstay in the homes of families with children around the globe.

“Let It Go” has also been hugely popular since the time of its release and beyond. It scored the 2014 Oscar for Best Original Song and lingered on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for years.

That same year, Disney released a collection of 42 foreign-language versions of the tune. These included translations in both Ukrainian and Russian.

Meanwhile, the little girl in the viral “Let it Go” video has been identified as having the name “Amelia,” according to the Press News Agency. The outlet reported that the video was first posted on Facebook Thursday by Marta Smekhova.

“From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence… everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light… even men couldn’t hold back the tears,” Smekhova posted. The video quickly went viral and has been shared on other social media sites.

A little girl who sang “Let It Go” from a bunker in Kyiv, caught the attention of singer Idina Menzel. Getty Images/Facebook

The girl’s impromptu performance attracted much positive reactions from fans and followers. One claimed to be a music producer from the Netherlands who wanted to find her and send proceeds to Ukraine.

The account — which operates under the name Magnolia leaf — posted: “Hi little princess, i’m a music producer from the Netherlands. You have a beautiful voice. I will record a song or 2 or even a cd with you. Every penny will go to the people of Ukraine. Let’s get together, with you and your parents.! And keep on singing, everybody loves it!.”

Menzel popularized the song “Let It Go” from her 2013 animated flick “Frozen.” Brett Carlsen

They continued, “🙏 I’m in contact with the woman who’s in contact with the parents..I’ll do everything i can to make her sing in with the use of a phone.I’ll use that recording for what i’m already working on. And she’ll get out of that shelter as a happy, free, maybe even famous young girl❣️.”

Another newfound fan added added, “I’ve been in tears all day watching video footage on twitter with so many people suffering and dying at the hands of putin, but this is a blessing to watch this sweet innocent little darling girl sing. God bless you and thank you for giving everyone hope,” another person reacted.”

“I’m hoping that one day soon, you can meet this girl. Then both sing Let it Go in Ukrainian,” wished one fan.