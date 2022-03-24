Ukrainian girl who fled war killed by Italian driver

A Ukrainian girl who escaped from her country was killed in Italy when a young man mowed her down in his vehicle, authorities said.

Five-year-old girl Tasia arrived in Crotone, a port city in southern Italy, with her mother, Luda, about a month ago after fleeing from the Russian invaders, The US Sun reported.

She was out Sunday with her 16-year-old cousin and the girl’s boyfriend, who was holding her, in the town of Cantorato, according to the outlet, which cited local outlet Corriere.

Suddenly, a Fiat Diablo driven by an 18-year-old man accelerated toward the group and plowed into them about 6:30 p.m.

The 16-year-old boy suffered head injuries and broken bones, while Tasia fell to the ground, banged her head and died instantly, according to the report.

Police are investigating whether the driver, who has been charged with aggravated road homicide, was a romantic rival of the injured teen.

The suspect had been reported twice in 2020 for driving without a license, The US Sun reported.

The Crotone Mayor said that he is devastated for the child's loss, and that there are no words to describe the pain.

Crotone Mayor Vincenzo Voce said he was “devastated” by Tasia’s death, adding that just a few days ago he had welcomed “children who escaped from a terrible war.”

He wrote on Facebook: “There are no words. Just a deep pain. A pain that unites the whole city community.”