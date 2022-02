Ukrainian Foreign Minister says Ukraine and allies ‘prevented Russia’ from further escalation

Reuters

US Navy eyes Israeli robot boats as Bennett visits Bahrain, official says

MANAMA (Reuters) -The U.S. Navy is considering adding unmanned Israeli boats to its joint Middle East operations, a U.S. official said, a move that could deepen Israel’s growing role in regional military arrangements as it normalises ties with former foes in the Gulf. Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and several international naval task forces, is hosting a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the first by any Israeli leader following the 2020 normalisation of ties between the two states. Israel is due to become the 29th country to post an attache to the fleet’s Manama headquarters, officials said, adding the as-yet unnamed envoy would likely be of navy captain or commander rank.