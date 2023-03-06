Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive near Bakhmut, NYT reports

Ukrainian soldiers in the area of Bakhmut

According to the report, on March 4, Ukrainian assault brigades pushed against Russian positions, carrying out a ground assault and a number of artillery strikes on enemy formations.

Before starting the offensive, Ukrainian forces drove Russian troops away from the last remaining highway to Bakhmut. This allowed Ukraine to maintain a supply line and an escape route – in case the troops need to withdraw from the city.

Vladislav, the commander of an artillery battery located 6-8 kilometers from the outskirts of Bakhmut, told reporters that Ukrainian fighters repel 15 to 20 enemy attacks every day and fire 80 to 120 shells a day on average, adding there’s still an ammunition shortage.

“The enemy would send 20 guys to attack, six to seven times a day,” said Oleksandr, a company commander who participated in assaulting Russian Wagner Group PMC positions south of Bakhmut.

“Imagine: Twenty guys come; we kill them. In five minutes, 20 more guys come; we kill them. In an hour – 20 more. They don’t care about people.”

On March 5, the Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, arrived in Bakhmut. This is his third visit to the city in recent weeks.

On March 6, during a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian military leadership spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation in Bakhmut and further reinforcing Ukrainian positions there.

