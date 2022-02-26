Ukrainian fighters battle for Kyiv

The Hill

People around the world protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

From Washington, D.C. to Paris to Tel Aviv, people around the world this week protested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, waving the Ukrainian flag and spotlighting its national blue and yellow colors.The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Colosseum in Rome, London’s Downing Street and the European Union headquarters in Brussels were illuminated in yellow and blue this week to show solidarity for Ukraine after Russia invaded the country, The Washington…