Ukrainian father sobs by son’s body as Putin’s brutality continues

A heartbreaking photo has emerged of a grieving father sobbing over his son’s dead body — draped in a blood-soaked hospital blanket — as Russia’s brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities continued to escalate.

The father, only identified as Serhii, could be seen cradling his teenage son Iliya’s head on Wednesday as the boy lay on a stretcher in a hospital in the hard-hit city of Mariupol.

Harrowing images showed the severely injured teen, who was dressed in his soccer uniform, earlier being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher as his distraught father cried in the background.

The boy was missing both of his legs when he arrived in the back of a car. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

A woman was also rushed to the hospital with severe facial injuries. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

A man and woman despair over a damages following the recent shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on March 3, 2022. REUTERS

The boy was missing both of his legs when he arrived in the back of a car and was rushed inside.

Another teen, who also appeared to have had his legs blown off, was pictured lying in the back of the same car. The condition of the second boy wasn’t immediately known.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

In other grim scenes out of Mariupol, a bloodied woman was rushed to hospital suffering severe facial injuries.

Mariupol has now endured more than 25 hours of shelling. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Damage from shelling is seen in downtown Kharkiv. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A map shows Russian advances in Ukraine.

Damage is seen in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Twitter/StahivUA via AP

Doctors also worked desperately to treat victims whose body parts had been obliterated by shelling.

Iliya, the slain teenager, was among the “mass casualties” in Mariupol after Vladimir Putin’s troops started targeting kindergartens, schools and apartment blocks, officials said.

The port city has now endured more than 25 hours of endless Russian shelling, Mariupol’s deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov revealed on Thursday.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks as fire and smoke rise over a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Ambulance paramedics move a wounded civilian onto a stretcher and to a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine. Evgeniy Maloletka

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Damage caused by the shelling is seen in downtown Kharkiv. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A building is engulfed in flames after the shelling in Kyiv. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Orlov said they feared about 200 innocent civilians had been killed in Mariupol — but no one knew for sure because officials haven’t been able to go out and “collect all the bodies.”

With Post wires