Ukrainian drone downs enemy quadcopter in sneak attack from above

The footage was captured in the area of Vuhledar

The footage was captured in the area of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, a front line area in the east of Ukraine where fierce fighting has been raging in recent days.

The video shows a view over a Russian quadcopter drone. The operator sneaks up on the enemy drone from above and then descends sharply, smashing the enemy drone’s rotors.

As a result, the Russian drone was downed, while the Ukrainian one stayed in the air and ready for its next tasks – or perhaps even battles.

Both Ukraine and Russia use small commercial drones to adjust artillery fire and to carry out reconnaissance of enemy lines.

In two similar incidents in October and November, video circulating on social media showed Ukrainian drones attacking Russian ones – again apparently knocking them out of the sky by colliding with their rotors.

