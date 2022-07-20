Ukrainian dad holds hand of son killed in Russian airstrike

Three Ukrainians were killed Wednesday during a Russian airstrike, including a 13-year-old boy who was seen in harrowing images dead on the ground as his father gripped his lifeless hand.

The victims, who were not immediately identified, were killed as Russia shelled the northeastern city of Kharkiv with Hurricane salvo rocket systems. The dead teenager’s 15-year-old sister was also injured during the assault, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

One photo showed the shattered father holding his dead son’s hand as his body was covered by a tarp in front of a decimated bus shelter.

In another image, the father was seen with his hand on the boy’s exposed chest. Another distressing photo showed two other men moving the boy’s corpse.

A 69-year-old man and his wife were also killed in the attack, authorities said.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said it wasn’t clear whether the three victims died at the bus stop in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“This is another terrible act of terror by the Russians,” Synegubov reportedly wrote on Telegram of the deadly attack.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident, but has denied deliberately targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 despite ongoing shelling throughout the country.

The rockets were believed to have been fired from an Uragan multiple rocket launcher, prosecutors said in a separate Telegram post cited by the outlet.

Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, struck and seriously damaged a key bridge for supplying Russian troops in the southern part of the nation, a regional official said Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military peppered the Antonivskyi Bridge, which crosses the Dnieper River, with 11 missile strikes, according to Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-based temporary administration for the Russia-controlled southern Kherson region.

Stremousov said the nearly mile-long bridge was seriously damaged, but wasn’t closed to traffic, according to remarks cited by the Interfax news agency. The Ukrainian forces used US-supplied rocket launchers, some of which were intercepted by Russian air defense systems.

“The bridge wasn’t closed, traffic across it is still continuing, but the situation is serious,” Stremousov reportedly said.

The shelling of the bridge marked the second assault in as many days. Moscow-backed authorities in Kherson said it had been damaged on Tuesday.

