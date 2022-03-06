The Hamden Journal

Ukrainian civilian soldiers wed in patriotic frontline nuptials in Kyiv

As war ripped their country apart, a pair of Ukrainian civilian soldiers became forever bonded by love.

Dressed in military fatigues, Lesya Filimonova and Valeriy Filimonov were married in Kyiv on Sunday — flanked by soldiers armed with grenades and missiles and journalists in bulletproof vests, the Washington Post reported.

The emotional nuptials were held at a checkpoint off the side of a busy road amid Russian’s blood-thirsty invasion of Ukraine.

The bride wore a veil with her camouflage, the groom donned a military helmet — and both sported yellow armbands designating them as members of the country’s Territorial Defense Forces.

The couple, who had not seen each other since the beginning of the war late last month, joined the military reserve “because here we have everything we love, and we have to defend it,” said Filimonova. “We have no intention of giving it away to the enemy.”

Lesya Filimonova and Valeriy Filimonov locked lips for their wedding kiss.
MYKOLA TYMCHENKO
Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov
The couple, who are members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, react at their wedding in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022.
MYKOLA TYMCHENKO
Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov
The couple had a traditional Orthodox ceremony.
MYKOLA TYMCHENKO
Wedding ceremony
Ukrainian territorial defense fighters Valeriy and Lesya during their wedding ceremony at a blockpost near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2022.
SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member holds a flower during the wedding ceremony.
A Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces member holds a flower during the wedding ceremony.
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian volunteers throw rose petals over newly married members
Ukrainian volunteers throw rose petals over the newly married members.
Efrem Lukatsky

The traditional Orthodox ceremony included spreading incense and a military helmet foisted over Filimonova’s head — in lieu of the customary crown.

The newlyweds’ daughter, Ruslana, 18, watched via video call.

“It is hard to call it unconditional happiness in this situation, but we surely feel uplifted,” the bride said.

When the couple kissed, the crowd erupted with patriotic fervor.

“Glory to the family! Glory to the family! Glory to Ukraine!” they shouted, according to the report. “Glory to heroes! Glory to the nation! Death to the enemies! Ukraine above all!”

