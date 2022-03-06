Ukrainian citizens continue incredible shows of defiance amid Russian attacks

Reuters

Sept. 11 victims seek seizure of Iran oil from U.S.-owned tanker

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks asked a U.S. judge to order the seizure of Iranian crude oil from a tanker owned by an American private equity firm, to help satisfy a $3.61 billion judgment against Iran over the attacks. The request came in filings on Thursday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Dozens of attack victims and their families said the Suez Rajan, owned by Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management and idling in Southeast Asia, appeared to be carrying up to 1 million barrels of Iranian oil, violating U.S. sanctions.