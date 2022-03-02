Ukrainian authorities say citizens don’t need to declare captured Russian tanks and military equipment for tax purposes

A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank seen in outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 26.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian authorities say captured Russian tanks won’t be counted as part of citizens’ income.

They said seized tanks and military equipment need not be declared for tax purposes.

The capture of such materials will be considered a “manifestation of the unity and cohesion of the Ukrainian people,” said the authorities.

Ukrainian authorities have reassured citizens that they don’t need to declare captured Russian tanks or any equipment they pick up as personal income.

“Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland!” read a statement from the Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) seen by Interfax Ukraine.

“There is no need to declare the captured Russian tanks and other equipment because the cost of this does not exceed 100 living wages (UAH 248,100),” the agency explained. The sum equates to about $8,300.

On the NACP’s website, a document dated Monday said that the seizure of tanks or equipment would instead be considered a “manifestation of the unity and cohesion of the Ukrainian people in the fight against invaders” and will not be taxable.

“Thanks to the courage and victory of the defenders of the Ukrainian state, hostile military equipment, weapons, and other armor arrive as scrap. It is impossible to evaluate such objects in accordance with the Law of Ukraine,” read the NACP’s guidelines.

Ukraine has fiercely resisted Russia’s invasion, which began on Thursday. Amid the conflict, images have emerged showing what appear to be abandoned Russian military vehicles in Ukraine.

