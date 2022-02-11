Ukrainian Athlete Makes First Political Statement Of Beijing Olympics – The Hamden Journal

Vladyslav Heraskevych, who is representing Ukraine in the skeleton race, unfurled an 8 X 10″ sign as he came off his third of four heats that read simply, in English, “No War in Ukraine.” It marks the first overtly political statement from a competitor in a Games that has been rife with subtle (and not to subtle) political messaging.

Heraskevych’s protest was shown by NBC during Friday night’s Olympics coverage and also made it onto the strictly-controlled airwaves of China’s state broadcaster, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“No War in Ukraine” Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych flashed a small sign to the cameras as he finished his #Beijing2022 skeleton run. https://t.co/8J3FmdmDxK — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2022

U.S. Officials have been warning of a potentially immanent invasion of the country by neighboring Russia, with the White House warning American citizens today to leave Ukraine in the next 24-48 hours.

“It’s my position. Like any normal people, I don’t want war,” Heraskevych said later, according to ESPN. “I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It’s my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace.

“In Ukraine, it’s really nervous now,” Heraskevych continued. “A lot of news about guns, about weapons, what’s to come in Ukraine, about some armies around Ukraine. It’s not OK, not in the 21st century. So I decided, before the Olympics, that I would show my position to the world.”