Ukrainian astronomers claim UFOs ‘everywhere’ over Kyiv

Ukrainian astronomers say the skies over their war-torn country are crowded not only with Russian missiles, but also with a large number of UFOs.

The surprising claims were outlined in a new research paper published by the Main Astronomical Observatory of Ukraine’s National Academy of Science.

The paper, titled “Unidentified area phenomena I. Observations of events,” claims that researchers have detected numerous UFOs from two meteor observation stations in Kyiv and the village of Vinarivka about 75 miles outside the capital.

“We see them everywhere. We observe a significant number of objects whose nature

is not clear,” the authors of the paper write. “Flights of single, group and squadrons of the ships were detected, moving at speeds from 3 to 15 degrees per second.”

Ukrainian scientists involved in the study described two different types of UFOs, which they call “cosmics” and “phantoms.”

A composite image from the research paper shows what the scientists describe as a black “phantom” object flying through the sky. Zhilyaev et al/Main Astronomical Observatory

A “phantom” object was recorded by a special camera against the background of the moon. Zhilyaev et al/Main Astronomical ObservatoryZhilyaev et al/Main Astronomical Observatory

According to the paper, a “cosmic” is a luminous object that appears brighter than the background of the sky, while a “phantom” is a dark object with “a completely black body that does not emit and absorbs all the radiation falling on it.”

The main characteristic of the UFOs observed by Kyiv’s astronomers is their extremely high speed, which can only be detected with specialized equipment.

“The eye does not fix phenomena lasting less than one-tenth of a second,” the study says. “It takes four-tenths of a second to recognize an event. Ordinary photo and video recordings will also not capture the UFO [unidentified aerial phenomenon]. To detect UAP, you need to fine-tune the equipment: shutter speed, frame rate, and dynamic range.”

Using color video cameras with fine-tuned shutter speed, frame rate and range positioned at the two meteor observation stations, the researchers said they were able to record the unknown objects zooming through the sky.

Researchers with the Main Astronomical Observatory of Ukraine’s National Academy of Science say the UFOs are “everywhere.” Zhilyaev et al/Main Astronomical Observatory

The observations of the unknown flying objects were conducted amid the ongoing war with Russia. AP

The paper does not say what these objects might be and makes no references to the ongoing war, now in its seventh month, which has seen Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.