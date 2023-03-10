Ukrainian army destroys most of Wagner PMC near Bakhmut, military spokesperson says

In the Bakhmut area, most of Wagner’s PMC was destroyed

Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to quarrel with Russian command and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, according to communications intercepted by Ukraine.

“He has a desire to preserve his military and political identity, but he was prevented by the skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which almost destroyed Wagner’s grouping, and they suffered significant losses,” Cherevatyi stated.

“Most of them fell near Bakhmut. Their inglorious history is over in the medium term.”

Earlier, Cherevatyi said that the Russian invasion forces have lost tens of thousands of their soldiers in the battle for Bakhmut.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine