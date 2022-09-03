Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Russian military convoy on Zaporizhzhia front, killing Russian military personnel General Staff report

SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 06:39

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed a number of Russian military personnel on the Zaporizhzhia front. Ukrainian Intelligence reports that Ukrainian forces struck a convoy of Russian trucks heading for Berdiansk; one of the trucks was carrying the bodies of soldiers killed in battle to the Berdiansk crematorium.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 September

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out six missile strikes and over 20 airstrikes on military and civilians targets, hitting the villages of Poltavka, Pryshyb, Peremoha, Khreshchenivka, Osokorivka and Bilohiria.

The General Staff reports that as dusk fell, Russian troops ramped up their activity on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Mar’inka and Vremivka.

There were no changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces fired on areas in and around Senkivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Myropilske and Porozok (Sumy Oblast).

There were no significant changes on the Slobozhanshchyna front, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending their positions and preventing the Russians from advancing further into the territory of Ukraine.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces fired on areas in and around Zolochiv, Velyki Prokhody, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky and Pryshyb.

On the Sloviansk front, Russian artillery shelled areas in and around Velyka Komyshuvakha, Karnaukhivka and Virnopillia, but the Russians did not undertake any offensive operations on this front.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces fired on areas in and around Raihorodok, Siversk and Spirne.

On the Bakhmut front, they used mortars, tank guns and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema.

The Russians fired on Avdiivka, Vodiane and Vesele on the Avdiivka front using mortars, tank guns and tubed artillery.

They did not undertake offensive operations on the Novopavlivka front, though they fired on areas in and around Mar’inka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar and Pavlivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces fired on targets in and around Novosilka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Chervone, Shcherbaky and Bilohirka.

The towns and villages of Lozove, Andriivka, Olhyne, Zelenyi Hai and Stepova Dolyna came under Russian fire on the Pivdennyi Buh front. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled Russian attempts to advance on Vysokopillia and Potomkine.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out over 40 combat missions, destroying several Russian command posts and an ammunition storage point. A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone conducted an airstrike which caused Russian ammunition to detonate and destroyed two Russian armoured vehicles, killing their crews. Ukrainian rocket artillery units struck over 10 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, including three platoon strong points; as a result, three Russian air defence systems and several armoured vehicles were destroyed.

