Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down Russian ground attack aircraft in Kherson region Operational Command Pivden (South)

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:02

An Su-25 ground attack aircraft belonging to the Russian forces, which struck Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Kherson Oblast has been shot down.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: “The Su-25 aircraft that was damaged yesterday near Sukhyi Stavok, is confirmed to have been decommissioned from the enemy forces.”

Details:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also struck a ferry crossing near the village of Lvove, and the other two areas where Russian forces were concentrated.

Operational Command Pivden (South) reports that Ukrainian forces have killed 37 Russian soldiers, destroying 3 tanks, 4 Msta-B howitzers, a Grad MRLS, 10 armoured vehicles and a warehouse containing ammunition in the Beryslavskyi district of Kherson Oblast.

Background:

On the night of 2 September, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian fighter jets and attack aircraft had struck the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Beryslavskyi district three times during one day; one of the Russian aircraft was damaged.

