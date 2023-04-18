Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Cultural Center in Bakhmut – spectacular video

Judging by the released footage, it is a controlled detonation

A video of the incident was posted on social media on April 18.

It shows a massive blast, causing a huge column of dust to rise into the air.

The building was destroyed by soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The brigade was forced to destroy the facility, presumably, to deprive the Russian invaders of the opportunity to use the facility as a shelter to concentrate their forces and launch future attacks.

The Ukrainian brigade has retreated to a more advantageous position.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine