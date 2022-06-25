Ukrainian Air Force hits high-value Russian targets

Ukrainian aircraft struck at enemy forces

Read also: Ukrainian air defenses down two Russian missiles fired at Odesa

A Ukrainian air strike also hit a Russian ammo depot in southern Ukraine, according to the message.

Meanwhile, anti-air defenses downed a Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft.

Read also: US congressmen introduce bill to train Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-15, F-16 fighter jets

Russian air force activity remains high, although most of their sorties are executed at long ranges, beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defenses.

Read also: Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast

The enemy continues to launch cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets from ground launchers, ships, and jets.

Russian UAVs conduct aerial reconnaissance along the front lines and deep into Ukrainian territory. One such UAV was shot down in Kyiv Oblast on June 24.

“The enemy is clearly examining our defenses, the vulnerabilities of our critical infrastructure, logistics, and Western armaments supply routes,” the Air Force noted.