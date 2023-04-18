Ukrainian Air Force destroys enemy BMP during rescue attempt – video

Gunners of the Airborne Assault Forces managed to hit the target while it was moving

The video shows Sicheslavsk 25th separate airborne brigade artillerymen hitting a moving target with precision, destroying the enemy BMP along with its crew.

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two radar stations, air defense system, warehouse — General Staff

“There is still a lot of work ahead, but this does not sadden us and will not stop us! We will completely liberate our beloved Ukraine!” the Command said in the video caption.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine