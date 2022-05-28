Ukrainian Air Force counts downed Russian birds and reveals details of combat in the sky

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 23:20

During the 24 hours of 27 May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian air targets and a company-tactical group of the Russian army.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman of Air Force Command

Details: According to the results of the day, the following were hit:

Ignat gave details of the destroyed enemy targets.

Direct quote: “On 27 May, at around 2 pm, in the sky over the Kherson region, a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter downed a Russian Su-35 fighter from the 23rd Air Fighter Regiment of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 covered a group of strike aircraft (Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft) which targeted aggressor troops in Kherson Oblast. As a result of this air raid, a Russian company-tactical group with equipment and personnel was destroyed.

A Russian Su-35 fighter flew out from Belbek airfield (in occupied Crimea) to intercept Ukrainian attack aircraft. In fact, he was met by a Ukrainian MiG-29.

The intercepted radio communication indicates that the Russian pilot was ejected and a typical explosion was heard near Kherson.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian paratroopers from the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade shot down another Russian combat helicopter, a Ka-52 Alligator, with Piorun MANPADs.

And in the Donetsk area, the air defence of the Ground Forces destroyed another Russian Orlan-10 UAV.