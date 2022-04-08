Ukraine’s Zelensky Reveals Evidence Of Putin War Crimes – The Hamden Journal

For the second time in roughly as many weeks, President Joe Biden called Russia’s Vladimir Putin “a war criminal” on Tuesday.

Biden’s assertion came after the New York Times reported that at least 11 civilians — “some with their hands bound, some with gunshot wounds to the head” — had been killed at the time when Russian troops controlled the city of Bucha, Ukraine and their bodies left in the streets for weeks. The Russians deny the charges.

Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offers his own evidence in an interview with 60 Minutes set to air this Sunday. CBS released the following portion of Zelensky’s conversation with Scott Pelley this afternoon.

Scott Pelley: What evidence is there of war crimes across Ukraine?

President Volodymyr Zelensky: The Ukrainian security service has intercepted communications. There are [Russian] soldiers talking with their parents [about] what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of [Russian] prisoners of war who admitted to killing people. There are pilots in prison who had // maps with civilian targets to bomb. There are also investigations being conducted based on the remains of the dead.

Pelley: Should Vladimir Putin be prosecuted for war crimes?

Zelensky: Look, I think everyone who made a decision, who issued an order, who fulfilled an order, everyone who is relevant to this I believe they are all guilty.

Pelley: Do you hold Putin responsible?

Zelensky: I do believe that he’s one of them.