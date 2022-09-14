Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky involved in car collision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky escaped serious injury after he was involved in a car crash, a spokesperson said early Thursday from Kyiv.

The accident occurred when a private vehicle collided with Zelensky’s car, said Sergei Nikiforov, though he didn’t elaborate when the crash happened.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said in a Facebook post.

The BBC reported the accident happened while Zelensky was traveling with his motorcade in Kyiv.

Medics with the Ukrainian leader also assisted the other driver and put him in an ambulance, Nikiforov said.

A probe into the accident is underway.

Zelensky visited the recently liberated city of Izyum Wednesday where he vowed to push all Russian forces out of his country. The bold statement comes as Ukrainian soldiers have recaptured territory previously occupied by Moscow-backed forces during the course of the war that started on Feb. 24.

Zelensky visited a recently liberated city Wednesday. ZUMAPRESS.com

“Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village,” he said on social media during the visit.

“We are moving in only one direction — forward and towards victory.”

