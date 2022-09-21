Ukraine’s nuclear power plants under threat from Russian shelling

Reuters Videos

Crater visible next to Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant

STORY: A crater in soil was visible next to Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Mykolaiv region on Tuesday, a day after Ukraine said Russian troops had struck the plant.A blast took place 328 yards (300 meters) away from the reactors and damaged power plant buildings, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said in a statement, but the plant’s reactors have not been damaged and are working normally.The attack has also damaged a nearby hydroelectric power plant and transmission lines.The plant’s director general Ihor Polovych said Russia is trying to “blackmail” Ukraine’s government and world leaders through such attacks.There was no immediate Russian reaction to Ukraine’s accusations.The Mykolaiv region has been under constant rocket attack by Russian forces in recent weeks.The strikes will add to global concern over the potential for an atomic disaster, already elevated by fighting around another nuclear power plant in the south, Zaporizhzhia, captured by Russian forces in March.Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant. The shelling has damaged buildings and disrupted power lines.