Ukraines National Guard Special Forces stop Russian breakthrough in Donetsk Oblast

Another Russian breakthrough failed due to the skilful actions of National Guard special forces in the area of urban-type settlement of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: The occupiers suffered great losses in personnel and equipment.

It is noted that fighters of the Omega special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine discovered during reconnaissance operations that the Russians were preparing to carry out offensive and assault operations.

In particular, occupiers’ equipment and personnel were moving to the front held by the Ukrainian Forces. The invaders’ coordinates were given to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, together with the National Guardsmen, opened fire on the enemy.

On another front, where the Russians tried to break through, National Guard Special Forces destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and several dozens of Russian personnel.

As the Guardsmen note, the Russians are trying to advance under cover by heavy artillery, which makes the situation extremely difficult.

Quote: “Preventing a Russian breakthrough on this front is the primary task of the National Guardsmen and other units of the Armed Forces, because this will make invaders’ further offensive on Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro fronts impossible.”

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!