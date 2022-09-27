Ukraine’s Kraken special forces unit says it captures officers, ‘spoils mood’ of enemy

Elite Ukrainian special operations unit captures senior officers for prisoner exchange fund

“Our unit captured more than 15 Russian officers,” Nemichev said.

“We handed them over to the Main Intelligence Directorate. Thus, we replenished the (prisoner of war) exchange fund to release our guys from captivity.”

According to him, there was also one collaborator among the captives. He worked in the so-called “military administration” of Kupyansk.

“They say they were recruited from different units – there were drivers, mechanics, artillerymen,” the Kraken rep added.

“All of them were thrown into the infantry. Therefore, it is indicative that Russians have big problems now. They do not know where to get people to send to death. Therefore, they gather them in different units and deploy them here. So they’re not doing well as it is, and then we come along and ‘spoil the mood’ some more.”

It was reported on Sept. 26 that the Ukrainian military had captured Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) soldiers during the recent counter-offensive operation in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine