Ukraine’s Friends Refuse to Pay Russia Rubles for Gas. What Could Come Next.

Ukraine’s Friends Refuse to Pay Russia Rubles for Gas. What Could Come Next.

by

The Kasimovskoye underground gas storage facility operated by Gazprom, in Kasimov, Russia.


Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.