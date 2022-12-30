Ukraines Defence Ministry shows French MLRS that sends Russian troops straight to hell

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (MDU) has posted a video of LRU, a French multiple launch rocket system, which has been destroying Russian forces in the forefront for a month now.

Source: English-language Twitter account of the MDU; Army Inform military news outlet

Quote: “They say all fairy tales end with a wedding, and all video clips end with HIMARS firing.

For the first time on screen: LRU/M270A1 after sending the Ruscists some hellish gifts. Watch out! Despite the long weekends and holidays, there will be more soon.”

Details: The Lance Roquette Unitaire Multiple Launch Rocket System, or LRU for short, is a French upgrade of the American M270 MLRS. The first LRU arrived in Ukraine from France in late November.

LRU features

  • Main type of projectiles used: M31 Missile

  • Effective range : up to 80 kilometres

  • Maximum possible salvo: 12 missiles

  • Crew: three people (launcher commander, gunner operator, driver mechanic)

  • Weight: 21.1 tonnes

  • Propulsion system: diesel engine, 450 horsepowers

  • Speed: up to 70 km/h