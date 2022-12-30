Ukraines Defence Ministry shows French MLRS that sends Russian troops straight to hell

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (MDU) has posted a video of LRU, a French multiple launch rocket system, which has been destroying Russian forces in the forefront for a month now.
Source: English-language Twitter account of the MDU; Army Inform military news outlet
Quote: “They say all fairy tales end with a wedding, and all video clips end with HIMARS firing.
For the first time on screen: LRU/M270A1 after sending the Ruscists some hellish gifts. Watch out! Despite the long weekends and holidays, there will be more soon.”
Details: The Lance Roquette Unitaire Multiple Launch Rocket System, or LRU for short, is a French upgrade of the American M270 MLRS. The first LRU arrived in Ukraine from France in late November.
LRU features
-
Main type of projectiles used: M31 Missile
-
Effective range : up to 80 kilometres
-
Maximum possible salvo: 12 missiles
-
Crew: three people (launcher commander, gunner operator, driver mechanic)
-
Weight: 21.1 tonnes
-
Propulsion system: diesel engine, 450 horsepowers
-
Speed: up to 70 km/h