Ukraines Air Force confirms theres photo and video evidence of shooting down of 4 Ka-52 helicopters on Wednesday

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 18:40

There is photo and video evidence to confirm the shooting down of 4 Russian Ka-52 combat helicopters.

Sources: Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for Air Force Command, on air during the national 24/7 newscast, on October 12

Quote: “18 minutes is the period within which we managed to successfully catch Ruscist helicopters [that flew] above the southern front, as they were providing fire support. There were [actually] more targets. Confirmation [of the fact that they were downed] is currently underway. These four targets [4 Ka-52s – ed.] are confirmed to have been shot down. There is even video and photo evidence. And we are also waiting for confirmation [of the fact] that perhaps two more helicopters were hit. This is a great result. Ruscist equipment is expensive. These are Ka-52s that cost many millions of dollars.”

Details: Ihnat added that these four helicopters were downed by anti-aircraft missile forces. He said that targets on radars at command posts appear as certain markers.

Quote: “And when a missile hits a marker that moves at a certain speed, at a certain altitude, it can be identified as a helicopter [,judging] by [its] speed and altitude. Cruise missiles and Shaheds [Iranian-made strike drones] are also identified.

Background:

