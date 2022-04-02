Ukraine War Photographer Shot Dead At 40 – The Hamden Journal

Maks Levin, whose photography documented the Ukraine war for many top international publications, has been found dead from a shooting in that country. He was 40.

Levin went missing last month in a combat zone near Kyiv. He was reportedly killed by two bullets fired by the Russian military, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

His body was found in the Huta-Mezhyhirska village on Friday, according to the news website LB.ua, one of the outlets where he worked.