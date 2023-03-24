Ukraine trolls Russia over Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal is a running joke in Ukraine.

Kyiv’s military mercilessly mocked the aging action star — and staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin — after it was reported that he will help train military recruits at a new martial arts center in Moscow.

“Rumor has it that the Seagal-style running technique will be included in the training,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense tweeted Thursday. “[R]ussian soldiers will now be able to run away from their positions with weird hand motions.”

The Russian state-run news agency TASS reported Saturday that the 70-year-old Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, appeared as a guest of honor at the ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling the new Typhoon All-Russian Aikido Center.

Seagal, who was appointed chief instructor of the Russian Aikido Federation in 2018, told the audience watching an aikido demonstration that martial arts could help “make the world a better place,” and advocated for accelerating the development of aikido.





Steven Seagal attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a new aikido center in Moscow last weekend. tass





Ukraine’s military poked fun at Seagal on Twitter, joking that recruits who will be trained at the aikido center will get to learn the actor’s “weird” running style. ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection





The Typhoon All-Russian Aikido Center will prepare Russian youngsters for military service. tass

TASS reported that one of the objectives of the new center would be to “prepare youths for service in Russia’s armed forces” as part of a soon-to-be-unveiled “athletic-patriotic club.”

Best known for starring in 1990s blockbusters like “Under Siege” and “On Deadly Ground,” Seagal has long been teased for his peculiar, arm-flopping running style, which has launched a thousands memes and video montages.

A 2021 article published by the A.V. Club likened Seagal’s form to that of “an incontinent toddler with noodles for arms.”





The Michigan-born Seagal described himself as “1 million percent Russian” during an event in Moscow in mid-March. REUTERS





President Vladimir Putin, left, made Seagal a Russian citizen in 2016. AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, the US-born actor has emerged as a vocal supporter of Russia and Putin’s regime, and has publicly backed the invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Putin awarded Seagal the Order of Friendship for his “major contribution to the development of international culture and humanitarian cooperation.”

During an event in Moscow earlier this month, Seagal, a native of Lansing, Michigan, declared that he was “1 million percent Russian.”