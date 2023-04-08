Ukraine to export electricity as Russia fails to destroy grid

Ukraine will export electricity for the first time in months after recovering from Russia’s repeated attempts to destroy its power grid.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s energy minister, signed an executive order authorizing electricity exports, which were put on pause for more than six months after Russia began targeting energy infrastructure in October.

However, Russia’s attempts to disable Ukraine’s energy grid over the winter appear to have failed, the British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update Saturday.

“Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system (UES) within the 2022-23 winter has highly likely failed,” the agency wrote. “Russia has conducted long range strikes since October 2022, but large-scale attacks have become rare since early March 2023.”

“Ukraine’s energy situation will likely improve with the arrival of warmer weather,” the agency continued. “Planning and preparations for next winter have likely already begun.”

The Defense Ministry also said Ukraine has been able to find replacements for damaged electrical components, including massive high-voltage transformers that weigh at least 100 tons.

Ukrenergo, the company operating Ukraine’s electricity network, said Saturday that Russia has launched more than 1,200 drones and missiles on its facilities since the start of the war, describing the situation as the largest attempt to destroy a European country’s energy grid, BBC reported.





Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Halushchenko praised the “titanic work” of engineers and international partners to restore the country’s energy system. via REUTERS

“The most difficult winter has passed,” Halushchenko said in a statement posted to the energy ministry’s website Friday. “The next step is to start exporting electricity, which will allow us to attract additional financial resources for the necessary reconstruction of the destroyed and damaged energy infrastructure.”

Ukraine is currently allowed to export up to 400 megawatts at a time to the European Union.

In June, the country had hoped to bring in 1.5 billion euros, about $1.64 billion, from energy exports by the end of 2022.