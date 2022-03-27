Ukraine teacher Olena Kurilo whose bloody face went viral during Russia war healing in Poland

The Ukrainian teacher whose bandaged blood-caked face went viral on the first day of Russia’s invasion escaped to Poland to heal from injuries sustained from a rocket attack on her home.

Olena Kurilo, 52, suffered a serious eye injury when a Feb. 24 missile strike sent shards of window glass flying into her face. The attack destroyed her Chuguev apartment building, reportedly killing a teenage girl and injuring 20 others.

“There are no windows, no doors. One door even flew out. Even the floor has been completely ripped off,” Kurilo said at the time.

“I am just very lucky. I must have a very strong guardian angel for me to have stayed alive.”

Kurilo spent the next 22 days hiding in the rubble of her destroyed home outside Kharkiv as fighting continued, according to The Daily Mirror.

She continued to used her newfound infamy as an early defining image of the human cost of the war to call for peace, and made appeals aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Olena Kurilo suffered an eye injury on the first day of the war when a Russian rocket attack hit her home. Justin Yau/Sipa USA

“She wants to be the face of peace, not of war,” a family friend told the outlet.

On March 13 she reportedly took to Instagram with another plea for a ceasefire.

“We don’t need bread, food or water, all we need is a no fly zone. The country is already in ruins. Half of Ukraine already is lost,” she said.

“How many more injuries and deaths are needed among unarmed women and small children?”

Kurilo had also been using the social media platform to dispel false Russian state propaganda reports that claimed she was an actress and the photo was taken in 2018.

In one post on her daughter Katerina’s account, she posed with green disinfectant on her bandaged face as she displayed her passport to prove her identity, according to the report.

Kurilo before and after the attack. EAST2WEST NEWS

On March 18 she left her eastern Ukraine hometown and headed west towards southern Poland with Katerina, where she was now receiving medical treatment, the outlet said.

Her husband Mykola, 54, stayed behind. Men of fighting age in Ukraine are prohibited from leaving the country under martial law.

Nearly 3.8 million other Ukraine residents have also fled, with more than half of them seeking refuge in Poland, according to the United Nations.

“Russians are so zombified and believe what they are told. Olena wants them to understand this is not a game, it is not a movie,” her friend reportedly told the British tabloid.

“If there wasn’t a war she’d be with her beloved pupils, she tries to keep in touch with them wherever they are, she just wants it to be over.”

The news came a day after Ukraine forces retook parts of the invaded key port city of Kherson.

Moscow announced Friday the “first stage” of the invasion was over amid continued unexpectedly fierce resistance. Russian forces are shifting focus to the disputed Donbas region in the east after failing to take Kyiv.

Kurilo has been recovering from her injuries in Poland. AFP via Getty Images

At least 1,100 civilians have been killed since fighting began more than a month ago, according to UN estimates. The true number is likely far higher, it said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Friday that his fighters had killed 16,000 Russian troops.

The US government has cautioned such estimates may be unreliable.