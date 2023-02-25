‘Ukraine strikes out-of-reach Mariupol’

TOPSHOT – People gather as hundreds of candles are lit for a commemoration called “Light to Ukraine” for the victims of the war in Ukraine at Senate Square in Helsinki, on February 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by RONI REKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images) – Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP

Ukraine has reportedly struck a Russian ammunition depot and other military equipment in the occupied city of Mariupol.

The strikes, which happened at night, set off big explosions, according to the Ukrinform news agency, and suggest Ukraine is using new weapons with an extended reach.

According to a local official, Russian targets were struck in the villages of Yalta and Yurivka where there is a “large concentration of occupiers”.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol city mayor, posted on Telegram that he has verified the reports and that the “occupiers are struck. It’s a good trend.”

Mariupol held out for more than two months out against Russian assaults before it was eventually captured by Moscow. The city had been previously of range of Ukrainian cannon and missiles, but Nataliya Humeniuk, a senior spokeswoman for the Ukrainian army, said that is no longer the case.

“At this stage, we can only state that inaccessibility is a very relative concept. What is considered so remote that it is unreachable, is not always so. The direction of Mariupol is no longer completely unreachable for us.”

Most G20 nations condemn Russia for war but China stays silent

Finance chiefs of the world’s largest economies strongly condemned Moscow for its war on Ukraine on Saturday, with only China and Russia itself declining to sign a joint statement.

India, which as chair of the Group of Twenty (G20) economies was hosting a meeting in the city of Bengaluru, was reluctant to raise the issue of the war but Western nations insisted they could not back any outcome that did not include a condemnation.

The lack of full consensus among G20 members meant that India resorted to issuing a “chair’s summary” in which it simply summed up the two days of talks and noted the disagreements.

Belarus leader Lukashenko says he had long chat with Putin on war anniversary

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“I’ll tell you a secret, last night he and I spoke for a long time on various topics,” a social media channel linked to Lukashenko’s press service quoted him as telling reporters, without giving details.

The Kremlin has yet to provide any statement about the conversation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pose for a photo prior to their talks at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) – Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Latest on the war fom the MoD

EU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow

The European Union vowed to increase pressure on Moscow “until Ukraine is liberated” as it adopted a tenth package of sanctions on Russia on Saturday, a day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever – depleting Russia’s war arsenal and biting deep into its economy,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, adding the bloc was turning up the pressure on those trying to circumvent EU sanctions.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned the bloc would continue to pile more sanctions on Moscow.

German leader seeks Indian support for Russia’s isolation

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany wants to get India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine.

Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Mr Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy. “India is ready to make its contribution to any peace initiative,” he added.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by HARISH TYAGI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13782493ae) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during the ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi, India, 25 February 2023. Scholz is on his two days first state visit to India, focused on economic ties, green technology, Indo-Pacific strategy and scheduled to meet top Indian leadership. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits India, New Delhi – 25 Feb 2023 – HARISH TYAGI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Escaped Wagner mercenary arrested for attacking policeman

A Russian mercenary from the Wagner Group who escaped to Norway from Russia has been arrested for attacking a policeman, writes James Kilner

Andrey Medvedev, 26, is alleged to have had a drunken brawl in an Oslo bar and then punched police when they intervened, less than six weeks after his escape. Norwegian prosecutors have charged Medvedev and a court will hear his case on April 25. Medvedev has said that he joined Wagner in July and served for four months as a commander in its army of mainly ex-convicts fighting in Bakhmut, east Ukraine. He said that he fled after being told to stay on despite only signing up for four months. After a couple of months lying low, Medvedev escaped to Norway in mid-January. Since fleeing to Norway, Medvedev has detailed how he witnessed the murder of at least two Russian mercenaries by Wagner commanders for refusing to fight. He is considered a potentially valuable witness to Russian brutality and war crimes.

A man walks by a drawn again mural depicting the logo of Russia’s Wagner Group on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. A friendly, fellow-Slavic nation, Serbia has welcomed the fleeing Russians who need visas to travel to much richer Western European states. But in Serbia, they have not escaped the long reach of Putin’s hardline regime influence.Â (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) – AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Moscow ‘runs out of drones’

Russia has likely run out of its kamikaze drones which have wreaked havoc on Ukrainian cities by attacking energy infrastructure and acting as decoys for heavier weapons.

The Ministry of Defence said Russia will be looking to resupply its stock and comes amid Nato fears that Beijing is looking to aid Moscow’s war machine with a shipment of weapons.

According to Der Spiegel magazine, the supply could include as many as 100 kamikaze drones that can carry warheads of up to 50kg, similar to the Iranian-made Shahed-136.

The MoD said its findings were based on the absence of reports of Shahed-136 drones being used in Ukraine since February 15 suggests Russia has “run down its current stock.”

China must pressure Russia into avoiding chemical and nuclear weapons, says Macron

President Macron suggested China’s engagment in peace in Ukraine could help pressure Moscow into avoiding escalation of the war.

“The fact that China engages in peace efforts is a good thing,” Mr Macron told reporters at an agricultural fair in Paris.

“China must help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons, (an effort) which China has already made, and that it stops its aggression as a precondition for talks,” he added.

Russia doubled number of ships in Black Sea, strikes possible, says Ukraine

Ukraine’s military said Russia had doubled the number of ships on active duty in the Black Sea on Friday and predicted this could be a preparation for more missile strikes.

Russia’s navy has regularly launched missiles from its Black Sea Fleet as part of an effort by Moscow to target Ukrainian critical infrastructure and power generating facilities.

“In the Black Sea, the fleet of warships has doubled compared to this morning — it is now eight ships,” the military command in the southern region said in a Facebook update.

Russia’s Medvedev says defence factories meeting demand, denies missile shortage

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said the country’s factories are working round the clock to meet an exponential increase in defence orders, mocking the idea that Moscow’s forces in Ukraine were running out of missiles.

Mr Medvedev said Moscow had increased military production “by tens of times” at some factories and was closely studying weapons fired into Russian-held areas from the Ukrainian side in an effort to gain an advantage.

Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would visit China in early April and called on Beijing to “help us pressure Russia” to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking a day after China called for urgent peace talks as it released its plan to end the war in Ukraine, Mr Macron said on Saturday that peace was only possible if “the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected”.

Yellen says ‘absolutely necessary’ for G20 to condemn war in Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a strong statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely necessary” for a communique from the G20 finance leaders’ meeting in India concluding on Saturday.

Ms Yellen told Reuters in an interview that leaving a war condemnation out of the communique would be a step back from a statement made by G20 leaders last November on the Indonesian island of Bali.