Ukraine soldier pulled alive from rubble after deadly strike on military barracks

Iraqi-born entrepreneur uses businesses to help Ukraine

STORY: When Iraqi-born American entrepreneur Emad Ballack watched footage of war breaking out in Ukrainefrom his office in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region, he decided he had to act.As civilians poured out of the country, Ballack, an ethnic Kurd, began a four-day trip to Kyiv, a city he has called home for over seven years.”I have been in Ukraine for the past six, seven years working, making friends, getting emotionally attached to this country. And so, this is why I decided to come back, to be with my friends and to try and do everything I can to help.”The 45-year-old wanted to use his businesses, including restaurants and an e-commerce company, to help Ukrainians under fire.He is mobilizing support to deliver food, basic necessities and clothing to civilians and security forces, through his ventures as well as political and business connections. After arriving in Kyiv on March 8, the entrepreneur started preparing free meals for security forces and civilians in his restaurant, while raising donations mostly in the United States.”The restaurant is obviously closed but the guys are trying to help. The oven is hot. We are trying to prepare some meals. / He is making cheese pizzas for the ladies in the military who love cheese pizzas. So special for the girls. Thank you Sergei.”Using his e-commerce company Zibox, Ballack is organizing the delivery of goods to the Polish border with Ukraine, where local authorities assist with logistics to deliver aid to those in need.”Fighting means not just carrying a gun and shooting at someone. Fighting in these cases means a lot of different ways. You can help logistically. You can help bringing donations. You can help people in need.”Unsure what the future holds, Ballack said he might bring more of his businesses to Iraqi Kurdistan.