Ukraine shares video showing a lone paratrooper single-handedly blowing up a Russian tank

A screenshot from a video showing a Ukrainian paratrooper striking and destroying a Russian tank.@GeneralStaffUA/Twitter

Footage appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper striking and destroying a Russian tank.

Ukrainian forces have had success in destroying tanks with handheld weapons.

The video was apparently taken in the east of Ukraine, where heavy fighting is taking place.

A video appears to show a Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly striking and destroying a Russian tank.

The footage was posted on Twitter by the official account of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a Russian T-80BV tank driving down a dirt road before a Ukrainian soldier fires a weapon at it.

The weapon strikes the tank and causes an explosion. The tank continues to move as smoke billows from it, and it appears to attempt to fire back at the soldier. A second, smaller explosion then appears to hit the tank.

Watch the video here:

According to the Ukraine Weapons Tracker Twitter, the incident occurred in east Ukraine, and the lone soldier destroyed the tank.

It said the attack launched by a paratrooper of the 95th Air Assault Brigade.

Insider was unable to verify the video independently.

While it is unclear what weapon the soldier was using, Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed tanks with handheld anti-tank weapons such as the Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW), Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and Javelins.

According to an open-source intelligence analysis by Oryx, Russia has lost over 7500 tanks since it began its invasion in February.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that heavy fighting was taking place in the country’s east as Russian forces were attacking in multiple locations.

Read the original article on Business Insider