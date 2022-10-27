Ukraine requests Avenger AA systems from US

The Avenger system is installed on the chassis of the HMMWV armored vehicle

According to the report, the request focused on Avenger short-range anti-air systems. They are designed to mount on HMMWV armored vehicles and are effective in intercepting low-flying targets, up to 5.5 kilometers away. A typical Avenger system includes four Stinger FIM-92 missiles, a 12.7mm flak machine gun, and a radar tracking station.

The article suggested it might be difficult for the United States to grant the request, as Avengers are currently available only in limited quantities.

Air defenses have become a priority for Kyiv, as Russia has stepped up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, knocking out as much as 30% of it in October. Both cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones are widely used by Moscow to this end.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine