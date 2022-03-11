Ukraine releases video of its forces blowing up Russian tank

The Ukrainian military released aerial footage Friday of its forces blowing up a Russian tank — as they warned Vladimir Putin’s troops they had signed their own “death sentence” by invading.

The video showed Ukraine’s forces zeroing in from above on one of Putin’s tanks as it maneuvered through the wreckage of bombed-out buildings.

Seconds later, the Russian tank exploded into flames.

The Ukrainian military released footage of its force blowing up a Russian tank they zeroed in on as it moved through the wreckage of blown-up buildings. Facebook/ Генеральний

The aerial footage shows the tank exploding into flames. Facebook/ Генеральний

The General of Staff of the Ukrainian Military said that invading Russian soldiers had signed their “death sentence.” Facebook/ Генеральний

“Nothing will save you from the eye and anger of our warriors,” the general staff of Ukraine’s military threatened in a Facebook post accompanying the video.

“Stepping on Ukrainian land, you signed yourself a death sentence. Destruction will be fast, irreversible and targetfully accurate.”

The attack on the Russian tank is believed to have taken place in the besieged port of Mariupol.

The country’s general staff said the invading tanks had been trawling through playgrounds and residential buildings that had already been targeted for airstrikes by Russian forces.