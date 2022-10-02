Ukraine recovers bodies of 564 soldiers from temporarily occupied territories; over 4,300 people are on missing persons list

IRYNA BALACHUK — FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:48

Since May, 564 bodies of dead servicemen and 2,026 bodies of heroes killed on the battlefield have been recovered from the temporarily occupied territories, and more than 4,300 people are listed as missing.

Source: Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Centre – Ukrinform on 30 September

Quote from Kotenko: “13,835 cases of missing persons have been opened.

564 dead military personnel have been searched for and recovered from [temporarily] non-[Ukrainian-]controlled territories. 2,026 bodies of those killed in combat zones have been searched for and recovered for burial.”

Details: Kotenko also said that some people who had previously been reported missing by their relatives eventually got in touch – 1,308 civilians and 965 military personnel.

In addition, 163 people in captivity have been searched for and released.

Kotenko added that the locations of the bodies of a further 492 servicemen still in occupied territory are known. He said some soldiers had been identified from invaders’ videos.

4,390 people are currently being searched for as missing persons.

The commissioner added that there have also been burials of aggressors in the liberated territories – they will also have to be exhumed so that they can be exchanged for Ukrainians.

The commissioner’s office has confirmation that 2,200 Ukrainian defenders are in captivity.

According to Kotenko, this number is “one hundred percent confirmed from international organisations or by photographic evidence of the occupiers”.

